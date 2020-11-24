A man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman in Lloseta.

The victim and her friend were stopped by Police as they were leaving a restaurant after dinner because it was after the midnight curfew. When the victim’s friend left a man that she’d met a little earlier offered to walk her to her home nearby.

She told Police that he was wearing a motorbike helmet and when she refused to kiss him he head butted her and sexually assaulted her while she was lying semi-conscious on the ground.

The next morning she reported the incident to the Guardia Civil in Inca and was examined by a doctor who confirmed that she had suffered vaginal tearing and had multiple bruises on her body.