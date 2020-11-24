National Police Officers in Pere Garau, Palma.

22-11-2020A. Sepúlveda

A Dutch woman in her 60’s has been arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting her husband in Palma.

The defendant allegedly attacked the victim with a bottle during a heated argument at their apartment in the Pere Garau neighbourhood of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Neighbours called the Police when they heard a loud bang in the apartment and when the Officers arrived they found the man bleeding profusely from a wound in his head.

SAMU 061 Emergency Services Personnel treated the victim at the scene before transferring him to Son Llàtzer Hospital.

The defendant has been charged with alleged ill-treatment in the family and serious injury and has been released on bail.

