Son Fornés

Son Fornés.

24-11-2020

This island is well known for its good weather all year around, gorgeous beaches and hot summers.

Today, we want to show you the Mallorca perhaps less known, the interior of the island which has nothing to envy to the coastal areas, proof of this is the spectacular photo of the archaeological museum of Son Fornés, provided by the Balearic Government. We can witness a Mallorca that does not exist anymore, allowing us to take a look of what life used to be since the arrival of the first settlers to a thousand years ago.

This is only one of the beauties that the interior of Mallorca can offer to those who may be looking for a different thing to do. Also in the small town of Montuiri the local weekly market's are held on Monday's for those who want to buy local products.

