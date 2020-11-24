El Corte Inglés is crossing its fingers for bumper sales this week and throughout the weekend.

Super Black Friday began on Monday with 40% discounts in Beauty, Perfumery, Accessories, Jewellery, Watches, Sports, Culture, Leisure, Home and Bricor departments and special discounts for customers with an El Corte Inglés store card.

The sales will continue until November 29 with bargains in every department, from fashion to electronics and household appliances and savvy shoppers can avoid the crowds by shopping online or via the El Corte Inglés App.

Big discounts are also on offer in the supermarket with price drops for Iberian ham, wine and chocolates to name a few.

For Black Friday weekend, El Corte Inglés is also cutting its health, car, motorcycle, home and life insurance prices and offering lines of credit for Christmas.

The Black Friday phenomenon was imported from the United States where it falls on the day after Thanksgiving and is the best-selling day of the year, with department stores and businesses offering huge discounts on all kinds of products.