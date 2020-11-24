A runaway horse caught on video on the Palma motorway.

A horse was intercepted this Tuesday by agents of the Local Police after receiving a call, at 12.36, from neighbours and drivers who had seen it, running wild along the shoulder of the Vía de Cintura motorway, past the Can roundabout.

The agents arrived at the scene. And finally in the Palma neighbourhood of La Soledat, specifically at the Carrer de les Ànimes, they managed to intercept it after previously removing it from the busy roadway.

After taking charge of the animal, the police got in touch with its owner, who has taken care of it. The horse did not suffer any harm or caused damage in its escape.

