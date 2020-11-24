Sa Pobla, Mallorca

Sa Pobla has a cumulative incidence of 526.9.

24-11-2020Juanjo Roig

The Balearic health ministry has asked residents of Andratx, Sa Pobla and Santanyi to follow coronavirus measures to the utmost because of increases in the number of cases.

In Andratx, there have been 34 positive cases over the past fortnight, with 26 of these having been over the past seven days. The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 is 301.66, while the average positive test rate for a seven-day period is 10.28%. The latest figures for active cases (released on Monday) indicated 35.

Sa Pobla has the highest cumulative incidence and average test rate. Seventy-one positive cases have been registered over the past fortnight, with 41 for seven days. The incidence is 526.9 and the average test rate is 11.05%. The active cases, according to yesterday's figures, is 88.

There have been 46 new cases in Santanyi over the two-week period; 25 of these for the last seven days. The cumulative incidence is 375.91 and the test rate 8.36%. The active cases figure is 52.

The ministry has therefore issued a reminder regarding social distancing, the wearing of masks and the washing of hands and measures such as the midnight curfew and the limit of six people for a social gathering.

