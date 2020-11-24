Children's playgrounds in Mallorca, closed since the start of the school year, will reopen this coming Saturday. This announcement was made on Tuesday after a videoconference meeting between President Armengol, mayors and Council of Mallorca representatives.

Cleaning and disinfection protocols for playgrounds, which had been in place before they were closed, will again apply. The opening times will be from 7am to 9pm.

The government considers this to be a measure in favour of outdoor spaces and one to avoid activities in closed spaces as much as possible. The decision has been taken now because of an improvement in the epidemiological situation.

Private children's entertainment venues and fairground attractions are to also restart, but with strict observance of health measures and capacity limits. The 37 recreational areas in 24 municipalities that are operated by the Ibanat nature agency will also be reopening. These are areas in natural spaces that typically have children's facilities, benches, tables and - in certain instances - barbecues.

There is also agreement for fairs to be organised. These will be under the same conditions and restrictions as markets. Town halls will have responsibility for ensuring that there is adequate security (police and Civil Protection) to ensure that Covid measures are adhered to and that crowds do not gather.