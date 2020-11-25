It’s a cloudy day in Palma with a high of 20 degrees, a light northeasterly wind and it will be a little bit warmer overnight with a low of 10.

Calvia is 19 degrees and overcast with some afternoon sunshine, a soft breeze and a low of 9.

It’s 20 degrees in Campos, with a mild southeasterly wind and a low of 9 but don’t go out without your umbrella because black clouds are gathering and there might be a shower or two.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 21 degrees and an overnight low of 12.

Deya is 18 degrees and mostly sunny with a strong southeasterly wind and a low of 8.