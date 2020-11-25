Nurse Luisa Sennaro & Representatives of the Army, National & Local Police in Palma.

Nurse Luisa Sennaro & Representatives of the Army, National & Local Police in Palma.

24-11-2020Julián Aguirre

The Christmas lights on the facade of El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas were turned on by Nurse Luisa Serrano from the coronavirus ward at Son Espases Hospital on Tuesday and representatives from the Army, Guardia Civil, National and Local Police were by her side as she pressed the button.

“It’s a traditional event and this year we wanted to pay a small tribute to all the people who've been on the front line during these difficult months,” said Vanesa González, Shopping Centre Director.

As the 110,400 LED bulbs on the 30-metre facade of El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas were turned on there was a loud round of applause from customers and passers-by and Christmas songs rang out in the streets of Palma.

Nurse Louisa Serrano from the Covid-19 Ward at Son Espases Hospital switched on the El Corte Inglés Christmas Lights.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.