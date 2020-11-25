The Christmas lights on the facade of El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas were turned on by Nurse Luisa Serrano from the coronavirus ward at Son Espases Hospital on Tuesday and representatives from the Army, Guardia Civil, National and Local Police were by her side as she pressed the button.

“It’s a traditional event and this year we wanted to pay a small tribute to all the people who've been on the front line during these difficult months,” said Vanesa González, Shopping Centre Director.

As the 110,400 LED bulbs on the 30-metre facade of El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas were turned on there was a loud round of applause from customers and passers-by and Christmas songs rang out in the streets of Palma.