Every picture tells a story and no words are needed to describe the difference in the streets of Palma after Emaya removes the weeds, because the before and after photographs say it all.

Several areas have already been tackled by Emaya and local residents are ecstatic over the results in Son Armadans, Son Dureta, Son Espanyolet, Santa Catalina, El Jonquet, Indioteria, Son Cladera, Cas Capiscol, Camp Redó, Buenos Aires, El Amanecer, Cala Major, Porto Pi, El Terreno, Son Serra-La Vileta and other neighbourhoods.

Continuen les tasques de retirada d'herbes a diferents barriades de Palma. pic.twitter.com/TeCGV6RUeI — EMAYA (@EMAYA_Palma) November 24, 2020

Emaya is responsible for removing weeds that appear on pavements and curbs on public roads.

Emaya is not responsible for eradicating weeds in other areas, including closed parks, unpaved areas, non-urban or unpaved roads and private spaces even if the grass reaches them via public roads, which are the responsibility of the Area of Infrastructures at Palma City Council.