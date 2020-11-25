The President of the Government Francina Armengol broached the issue of PCR tests for domestic travellers coming to the Balearics with the Spanish Minister Pedro Sánchez during a 20 minute meeting ahead of the Spain-Italy summit at Palau de l’Almudaina.

It's one of the issues that the Government is pushing for now that it’s mandatory for travellers from other countries to produce negative test results when they arrive at ports and airports.

Prime Minister Sanchez and 10 of his Ministers, including Pablo Iglesias, received the Italian delegation chaired by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at 10:30 on Wednesday.

The need for a common strategy for the distribution of European funds is top of the agenda as well as an unofficial document on immigration in the Mediterranean which has been signed by Italy, Spain Greece and Malta.

Delegates are also expected to discuss issues of common interest between the two countries, including energy, agriculture, fishing and tourism, which is one of the Sectors in Spain and Italy that has suffered most during the coronavirus pandemic.