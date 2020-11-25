On Wednesday, President Armengol expressed her regret that society has to continue to live with violent sexism which, in the worst cases, results in the deaths of "too many women". They are murdered by partners or ex-partners for the mere fact of being women.

There was a minute's silence in front of the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In attendance were members of the government and representatives of political parties, the Army, the Guardia Civil and the National Police.

Armengol said that sexist violence is one of the greatest scourges that society faces and that it should be a constant concern for any democracy. She remembered the three women who have been murdered in the Balearics this year, noting that while their deaths were extreme cases, "there is violence every day that must be eradicated".

The president referred to the 'Reaccionem' social pact against sexist violence and called for this violence to be denounced and made visible, "as there is still a long way to go".