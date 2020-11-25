During the second day of debate about the impact of Brexit organised by the Mallorca Chamber of Commerce, there was consideration of the effects on tourism.

Taking part were the president of the Palma and Cala Major Hoteliers Association, Javier Vich, who is also the president of the Chamber's tourism committee; lawyer José Herraiz; and financial advisor Luis Martínez-Almoyna. Their conclusions were that UK holidaymakers' spending capacity, affected by the pandemic, will be of greater consequence than leaving the EU.

Martínez-Almoyna observed that there is latent demand in the UK for taking holidays in the Balearics and was of the view that the UK government is not seeking an "abrupt" departure from the EU.

There was agreement that the economic situation in the whole of Europe will be a determining factor for tourism in 2021. A further factor will be air connectivity, airlines having suffered dramatic financial losses in 2020.