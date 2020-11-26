Palma is cloudy again today with a high of 21 degrees, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 10.

There’s 40 kilometre an hour southeasterly winds and black clouds in Estellencs with a top temperature of 19 degrees and an overnight low of 12.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 20, strong easterly winds and a low of 12.

It’s 19 degrees, overcast and blustery in Pollensa and the temperature will drop to 11 after dark.

And it’s a foggy morning in Escorca and dull for the rest of the day with a high of 18, strong winds and a low of 8 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Alaró.