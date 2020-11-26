Sometimes it is said that the best part of a long journey is a good payoff at the end of it, in many circumstances this can be, at the end of this road's picture there is Sa Calobra, one of many remote places that will remain in your memory when visited.

But as you can see in this photo from the Balearic Government, it could not be a trip to a beautiful place without a road that creates more expectations on what's in the end.

The truth is that perhaps Sa Calobra, would not be so spectacular without having a path to it at the same level of breathless natural beauty.