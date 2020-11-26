A woman is in serious condition in hospital after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Palma.

The accident happened at around 21:30 on Wednesday night at a private home in Calle del’ Arxiduc Lluís Salvador. Witnesses say the woman fell into an inner courtyard.

Emergency Services were deployed to the scene and the victim was stabilised before being rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed that she suffered serious injuries and severe trauma to her spine.