All 12 suspects who were allegedly involved in the November 15 assault on Police Officers in Son Banya have been arrested by the Homicide Group in collaboration with the Citizen Security Brigade.

Six of the men surrendered voluntarily on Monday and Tuesday in the company of their lawyers.

Joaquín Fernández Cortés aka ‘El Sansito’ who’s the son of ‘La Paca’ is one of the accused.

‘La Paca’s grandson ‘Nano’ is wanted on a raft of charges and when Officers spotted him in the village they moved in to arrest him, but nearly a hundred gypsies attacked them, beat them up and stoned their cars. During the fracas ’El Nano’ managed to escape.

When more Police Officers arrived the gypsies dispersed and hid in their homes and patrols searched the village until they found the suspect.

Police checkpoints have been erected in Son Banya and all people and cars are being searched when they enter or exit the village.