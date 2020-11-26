Expectations are high in the Llevant that the railway line from Artà to Capdepera, Sant Llorenç, Son Servera and Manacor will soon be reactivated.

The Peo Train Platform met on October 21 to design a strategy aimed at reactivating the route to improve public transport in the Llevant. In recent weeks the Platform and Mayors in the area have mobilised and their passion for the project has begun to bear fruit.

Mobilitat and Habitatge Minister, Marc Pons, has summoned the Llevant Mayors to a meeting on December 1 to discuss the issue, facilitate the Ministry of Mobility’s roadmap and listen to their requests.

“The intention is to review the entire project and reactivate it,” said a Ministry of Mobility Source.

The Platform hopes that European funds will be allocated to the train line.

"It would be a positive move if this project was paid for with European investment money,” they said.

Campaigners claim the train route is extremely important for tourism in the area and that the possibility of presenting motions in the affected Municipalities is being studied.

Llevant has been calling for the train to Artà to be reactivated for more than two decades and several demonstrations have been organised by the Platform in the past.

The GOB has publicly supported public transport investment and Minister Pons said the Government’s intention is to prepare all the procedures and have them ready before the end of the legislature.