The Christmas lights at more than 25 first-class hotels in Playa de Palma will be turned on this Thursday even although most of them are actually closed.

The event will run for an hour and a half from 19:30 to 21:00 to welcome Christmas and the lights will be visible from anywhere in Palma Bay.

The Hoteliers say that this year more than ever they want to wish all Mallorca's residents and visitors a very Merry Christmas.

The Playa de Palma Hotel Association says the lights are a symbol of hope for a new year full of health, love, hugs and reunions.