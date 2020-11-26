Traffic simulator.

A new traffic simulator App has been launched which gives drivers the opportunity to check what the traffic will be like on the Via de Cintura when the speed limit is reduced from 120 kilometres an hour to 80 on February 1. Click here to view it.

The App also allows users to compare the two speed limits by modifying the graphics at the centre of the image.

Drivers can also check what the traffic is like on different types of roads and with a different number of lanes and enter multiple variables, such as volume of vehicles, obstacles, ramp closures, traffic lights and traffic flow.

