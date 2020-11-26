Figures from the national interior ministry indicate that the crime rate in the Balearics in the third quarter of 2020 was 54.3 criminal offences per 1,000 inhabitants. This is 5.4 points lower than in the second quarter and 13.2 points lower than in the July-September period last year.

Despite the decrease, the government delegation in the Balearics points out that the region's crime rate remains the highest in the country. The second highest rate is 54 per 1,000 in the north African city of Melilla. Of other regions, the rates in Catalonia, Madrid and the Canaries are 50.5, 50.2 and 40 respectively.

From 2015 to 2019, the islands' crime rate rose from 60.4 to 67.6. Since the start of the pandemic, the rate has fallen by 13.3 points and is the lowest for ten years. Over the course of 2020, mostly all categories of criminal offence have fallen, e.g. theft by 55.5%, robbery with violence 46.6%, burglary 31.5%, attempted homicide 23.5%, crimes against sexual freedom 30.4%. However, intentional homicide cases have risen by one to five.

In Mallorca specifically, the crime rate this year is 55.6. This compares with 67.1 in 2019. In Minorca, the decrease has been from 39.2 to 35.8, while Formentera has seen the rate drop from 52.6 to 35.5. The most marked fall has been in Ibiza - from 89.3 to 59.8.

At municipality level (populations of 30,000 and more), Palma has registered a decrease of 11.6, Llucmajor 16.3, Manacor 4.3 and Calvia a far greater decrease of 43.4.