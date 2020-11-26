On Thursday, President Armengol announced that the government will provide free PCR tests for residents of the Balearics who travel to the islands for the Constitution holiday in early December.

Armengol said that this will be an "extraordinary" measure for an "extraordinary" situation. Residents of the islands arriving back in the Balearics will be able to have a voluntary test at a health centre. The president explained that tests cannot be done at airports or ports as the government doesn't have the powers necessary for this; the regional government doesn't have a management function at airports or ports.

Results from the tests, for people's "safety" and to put them at ease, will be available in less than 24 hours. Armengol said that there will be an "ultra-fast" system.

It would seem that these tests are just for people travelling from the mainland, as anyone arriving from a risk area abroad is meant to provide proof of a negative PCR test prior to travel.

Constitution Day is December 6, which is a Sunday. Monday the seventh is therefore a public holiday, and Tuesday the eighth (Immaculate Conception) is also a public holiday.