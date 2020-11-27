It’s a miserable Friday in Palma with heavy rain and strong winds throughout the day, a high of 19 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.

Calvia is wet and windy too with a top temperature of 17 degrees and a low of 10.

It’s 19 degrees, overcast and blustery in Ses Salines with intermittent showers and an overnight low of 11.

Muro is 18 with a mixture of sunshine and showers, a mild easterly wind and a low of 10 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a little further up the coast in Puerto Alcudia.

Black clouds are swirling in Soller bringing heavy rain, moderate winds, a top temperature of 17 degrees and a low of 10.