On Thursday the centre streets of Palma had their traditional Christmas lights shinning after the Asociación Jovent turned the switch on.

26-11-2020Youtube: Ultima Hora

Christmas has arrived to Palma. This Thursday the streets of the centre of Palma were illuminated after the Asociación Jovent (Youth Association) flipped the switch.

One of the main novelties this year is the massive 27-metre Christmas tree, located in the Parc de la Mar. This Christmas decoration has a three-metre-long and three-metre wide passageway through which you can walk.

Plaza Mayor's Christmas tree

The turning of the lights this year is marked by the pandemic, since it has not been possible to hold a massive event due to health measures. Furthermore, Palma City Council had not set a schedule for the lighting with the intention of avoiding crowds of people.

Given the sanitary restrictions, we have opted for shows to be held at Dalt Murada and the parks of Sa Riera and Ses Estacions with limited capacity (1,000 attendees) for this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Lights shine at the Plaza Cort in Palma

The budget for the Christmas lighting is 1.44 million euros and it will be along 225 streets in 65 neighbourhoods of Palma, of which 33 streets will have new decorations.

