There is little doubt that Mallorca and Manacor in particular is very proud of Rafa Nadal and now the city has a plan to show just how much they appreciate the tennis ace.

The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, or PIMEM in Manacor wants a large mural of Rafa to be installed at the entrance to the city.

“The outline for the proposal has just been finished,” says Mateu Català, PIMEM President in the Municipality, who added that the proposal will be registered with Manacor City Council in the coming days.

The idea for an image of Rafa at the roundabout beside the industrial estate on the road to Palma was sidelined when the Manacor lockdown was announced but has now been resurrected.

"We want to compliment the placement of the image of the tennis player with a tribute to other world champions from the Municipality,'' said Català.

A list of world champions from different sports is being compiled but the only image at the site will be of Rafa Nadal, which Catala says will attract tourists to the city and improve trade.

The Manacor lockdown was lifted on Tuesday and businessmen in the city are doing all they can to boost local trade and overcome the losses they’ve suffered and are hoping that business will pick up as people venture out to see the Christmas lights.

PIMEM has been calling for a mural of the Mallorcan tennis champion to be installed in Manacor for years and traders fully support the idea which they hope will bring more people to the city.