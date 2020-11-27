Sa Calobra is a cove in the heart of the Sierra de Tramuntana, the landscape is most outstanding, the cove is small and with stones, but the water is crystal clear and the view beautiful: the sea between two enormous rocks and a valley make it a truly impressive place and a magnificent work of art that comes from the hands of Mother Nature.

But another real and wonderful thing is the path of Sa Calobra that takes you to such a beautiful place, extraordinary for its construction bordering the Tramuntana.

In this photo by the Balearic Government, it allows us to appreciate more the magnificence of this marvel of nature from the sky.