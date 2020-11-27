Sa Calobra

Sa Calobra

27-11-2020Balearic Government

Sa Calobra is a cove in the heart of the Sierra de Tramuntana, the landscape is most outstanding, the cove is small and with stones, but the water is crystal clear and the view beautiful: the sea between two enormous rocks and a valley make it a truly impressive place and a magnificent work of art that comes from the hands of Mother Nature.

But another real and wonderful thing is the path of Sa Calobra that takes you to such a beautiful place, extraordinary for its construction bordering the Tramuntana.

In this photo by the Balearic Government, it allows us to appreciate more the magnificence of this marvel of nature from the sky.

Related Tags

Related news

On the way to sa Calobra

The road to sa Calobra

A windy and breathtaking experience

26/11/2020

The road to a astonishing natural place can be easily forgotten but in this case creates more expectations on what's at the end.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.