At Thursday’s council meeting, opposition Junts Avançam presented a motion by which Pollensa town hall will commit, within three months, to drawing up a four-year investment plan. This would be for modernisation in different areas of the municipality and for addressing “manifestly urgent problems”. These projects would be the town hall’s own, those co-financed with other authorities and ones that 100% catered for by other authorities.

In justifying the call for the investment, Junts pointed to the pandemic having created a situation which has shown that public policies and services are more necessary than ever and to the fact that the town hall - as with others - has temporary relief from the Spanish government to use budget surplus cash.

Investments would include solving the problem of spills in the bay, so in this regard Junts were referring back to their proposal for a comprehensive plan for the sewage and drainage system in Puerto Pollensa, which was approved at a council meeting earlier this year but with the abstentions of the governing parties which didn’t seem to be committed to the plan.

Other investments would include the church square, the Calle Formentor and the tourist information office in Puerto Pollensa, all of which - as far as one is aware - have been agreed. While Junts set out a host of other projects, much of this - it has to be said - sounded familiar. By advocating a four-year plan, it was almost as if Junts were setting out an election manifesto.