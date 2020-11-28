Jaume Salas, who is the president of the Pollensa hoteliers association, is cautiously optimistic about next year. He believes that the UK market can see the light at the end of the tunnel and notes that bookings are in fact higher than usual. He is stressing the need to keep prices competitive, aware that holiday decisions are going to be influenced more than ever by price.

The pandemic has seen to it that spending power has fallen. Still, there do appear to be grounds for his cautious optimism, and let’s hope he’s right.

Meanwhile, there was a report earlier this week about hotels in Pollensa staying open. It wasn’t as much of a deal as it sounded, as two of the four establishments are Jaume Salas’s and they always do stay open. One of them is Hotel Son Sant Jordi in the old town.

The other, and I may be wrong, is the Galeón Suites in Llenaire. The two others mentioned were the Don Miguel and Marina Apartments, and of the four I would guess that the Don Miguel by the Pollensa Park is the biggest. But it isn’t that big.

Good luck them to all.