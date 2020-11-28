Mallorca.

23-11-2020Humphrey Carter

Very heavy rain, strong winds and thunder and lightning are forecast in Palma today with a high of 17 degrees and an overnight low of 11.

Calvia is just as miserable with a 20 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind thrown in for good measure, a high of 18 and a low of 10.

It’s bucketing down in Campos with intermittent thunderstorms, a high of 17 degrees and a low of 9.

Santa Margalida is 16 degrees with torrential rain and thunderstorms are throughout the day and a nighttime temperature of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa de Muro.

It’s a stormy Saturday in Deya with a light-moderate northeasterly wind, a high of 15 and a low of 10.

