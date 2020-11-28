Coronavirus is gaining ground in Andratx with 39 new cases confirmed in the last week compared to 9 between November 11-17, which makes it the highest weekly rate in the Balearics at 3.38 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol said Andratx, Sa Pobla and some neighbourhoods of Palma are the most worrying and are currently under surveillance, but there are no plans for lockdowns at this time. In Sa Pobla the cumulative incidence is now 2.13 positive cases per 1,000 inhabitants compared to 2.24 a week ago.

The number of diagnosed cases has fallen in 34 basic health areas, risen in 22 and is unchanged in two.

The biggest fall in cases was in Nuredduna-Artà with a drop of 26 from 31 detected between November 11-17 November to 5 between November 18-24 November and the cumulative weekly incidence has dropped from 3.8 cases per 1,000 inhabitants to 0.61.

29 positive cases reported in the Arquitecte Bennàssar neighbourhood of Palma in the last week compared to 53 the week before and its cumulative incidence is now 0.91 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

The epidemiological situation in Manacor has improved in the last seven days with 32 positive cases reported compared to 43 the previous week and the cumulative incidence is now 0.96.

Sant Joan

Sant Joan has the highest incidence per 1,000 inhabitants at 52.66, including cases registered up to November 18 and geriatric diagnosis.

Ibiza ranks second with a rate of 34.75, followed by Montuïri with 33.65; Ariany with 31.11 and Palma with 27.64 cases.

The cumulative incidence of Covid-19 in the last 14 days in the Balearic Islands continues its downward trend and now stands at 212.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 247.8 the previous week.

The only Island that hasn't recorded a decrease in incidences is Formentera where 6 cases were detected in the last week compared to four the previous week, pushing the cumulative incidence rate up from 57.8 cases per 100,000 residents to 82.6.

Ibiza has recorded the sharpest decline in the Balearics taking the 14 day cumulative incidence rate from 229.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 190.7.

The incidence rate in Mallorca has fallen from 266.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 229 and from 119.9 to 104.9 in Minorca.