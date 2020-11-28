Cala Deya is a small beach close to Deya where you might even spot someone famous

Cala Deya is a small beach close to Deya where you might even spot someone famous!

28-11-2020

Today we bring your in our Photo of the Day: Cala Deya from the Balearic Government.

Cala Deya is a small cove away from the popular mountain village of Deya, in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana, the Tramuntana Mountains in the northwest of Mallorca. The beach is only 70 metres long and mainly comprises small pebbles and large rocks. Here, people tend to spread out like lizards along the surrounding cliffs and rocks, enjoying the transparent blue-green waters, the majestic mountainous surroundings, the stone houses and the good food.

Cala Deya has two restaurants, both with good quality food, including fish, paella, tapas and the like. One of them is known because famous people visit.

