Most people headed for home when the storms hit Palma on Friday night, but a group of boys decided they were having none of that.

They went rafting in Sa Riera on an inflatable boat at midnight much to the surprise of onlookers.

It may seem hilarious but it is really dangerous, especially during torrential rain and thunderstorms.

Their high jinx could cost them dearly with a double whammy in fines for entering the stream and violating the midnight curfew.