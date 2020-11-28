Prices were rock bottom and there were definitely more people on the streets than in recent months, but by all accounts ‘Black Friday’ was a bit disappointing and sales were nowhere near the record breaking levels of previous years.

"I had no problem being taken care of right away in a store in the centre of Palma, something that was unthinkable in previous years on 'Black Friday',” says Alicia.

Traders who were banking on bumper sales on ‘Black Friday’ to offset the losses they've incurred since March say they've got a long way to go just to break even.

Turnover in the Balearic Islands fell by 12.1% in October compared to the same month last year and according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute turnover has dipped more than 16% so far this year.

"Even if it was a good day, you wouldn't save the whole year,” said Pimeco President Toni Fuster, who acknowledged that trade was worse than expected on Friday. He’s hoping that it will pick up over the weekend but admits “expectations are not optimistic."

Afedeco President Antoni Gayá also said there was little movement compared to previous years.

“All shops are offering very high discounts and the sales are not limited to one single day, they’ve been extended throughout the week or even the whole month,” he said. “Unfortunately many stores that are displaying 'Black Week' posters are alongside companies that have been forced to liquidate or 'transfer' their business.”

Sales may have been lacklustre in some stores, but El Corte Inglés had a very good ‘Black Friday’ especially in the fashion and footwear departments. Surprisingly the technology section didn’t do so well "because many people had already bought new equipment in previous months."

Online shopping was the big winner again this year with more people opting to surf the net for bargains rather than fight the crowds in the shops.

"We will keep emphasising the value of local trade," said Fuster, "but the key lies with the consumer."