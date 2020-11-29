National and Palma Police patrols and units were sent to the Corea neighbourhood of Camp Redó on Friday night in response to a brawl involving some fifty people.

At around quarter to ten, the local police were advised that there was a "massive" fight. Two clans were involved, and the indications were that it was all to do with control of the drugs trade. When the police arrived, people began to disperse.

There was a separate incident some streets away involving members of the same clans. The gypsy code meant that no one wished to report this.