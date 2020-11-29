Guardia Civil in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil have reported the owner and those in the cafeteria.

29-11-2020Alejandro Sepúlveda

On Saturday evening, the Guardia Civil and Sineu police broke up an illegal party that was being held in the cafeteria at the Sineu sports centre.

Around 7.30pm, several calls to the Guardia Civil reported there being some sixty cars parked by the sports centre and at least one hundred people in the cafeteria. When officers arrived, they counted more than eighty people and as many who left when they became aware of the police presence.

There had apparently been a wine-tasting, but this developed into a party with all kinds of drink and loud music. A number of people weren't wearing masks. The cafeteria's proprietor and others attending this party have all been reported and face penalties for breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.