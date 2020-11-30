Caló des Moro in the municipality of Santanyí

Caló des Moro in the municipality of Santanyí.

30-11-2020Balearic Government

Caló des Moro is one of those secret paradise coves that is no longer a secret as it is now very popular. It is located in the municipality of Santanyí, in the south of the island.

It is considered one of the top beaches in Mallorca, but you also have to walk about 20 minutes to get there. The path gets complicated when you approach the descent of the cove as you have to go down some very steep steps.

As shown in this photo by the Balearic Government it is a very small beach surrounded by pines, bushes and low plants, the experience and the extra effort to go down to the crystal clear waters makes it somehow an even more special place to visit.

Cala Gat

Small white-sandy beach in Mallorca

This small semi-virgin beach is the perfect plan for the summer

28/11/2020

Imagine the bathing experience in this crystal-clear waters of different shades of blue and green.

Sa Calobra

The cove at the heart of the Tramuntana

The perfect plan for a day

27/11/2020

An amazing scenery that even the film Cloud Atlas starring Tom Hanks used for their visual effects when filming on the island.

On the way to sa Calobra

The road to sa Calobra

A windy and breathtaking experience

26/11/2020

The road to a astonishing natural place can be easily forgotten but in this case creates more expectations on what's at the end.

Portocolom lighthouse

The emblematic lighthouse in Mallorca

The views from the cliffs

25/11/2020

The lighthouse, when it was envisioned by his architect, he couldn't imagine how his work would create such a unique landscape, today it stands as a perfect place to admire the sea.

Son Fornés

What the interior of Mallorca can offer

An alernative plan for the weekend

24/11/2020

The interior of Mallorca is less known and sometimes overshadowed by the coastal areas, but it's nonetheless as spectacular as the rest of the island.

Playa de Muro beach

Missing the beach?

Video of the day

19/11/2020

Dive into the sea in the north of the island.

