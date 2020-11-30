Caló des Moro is one of those secret paradise coves that is no longer a secret as it is now very popular. It is located in the municipality of Santanyí, in the south of the island.

It is considered one of the top beaches in Mallorca, but you also have to walk about 20 minutes to get there. The path gets complicated when you approach the descent of the cove as you have to go down some very steep steps.

As shown in this photo by the Balearic Government it is a very small beach surrounded by pines, bushes and low plants, the experience and the extra effort to go down to the crystal clear waters makes it somehow an even more special place to visit.