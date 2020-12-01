Palma, Mallorca.

29-11-2020Humphrey Carter

December kicks off partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with scattered showers and the daytime high of 19 will drop to 5 degrees after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the capital.

Andratx is 18 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a mild northerly wind and a low of 12.

Morning sunshine in Santanyi will be replaced by clouds and rain this afternoon with a high of 19 and a low of 8 degrees.

Alcudia is 19 degrees and overcast with intermittent showers, a light wind and a low of 12.

It’s 16, overcast and windy in Deya with some rain this afternoon and an overnight low of 10.

