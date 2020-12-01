Puerto Portals, Mallorca.

01-12-2020GOB

The GOB has published photographs on social media showing concrete slabs being thrown into the sea in Puerto Portals which the Environmental Group claims is part of the construction of a new restaurant in the port.

The GOB added a message to the photographs and it's caused a bit of a stir on Facebook.

“At the Port of #Portals they throw concrete in the sea. Objective: a new restaurant. Some new works without meaning in the time of #ClimateEmergency, Demencial. We still want to impose ourselves on the sea. We didn't learn anything.”

New Puerto Portals restaurant.

