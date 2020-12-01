The GOB has published photographs on social media showing concrete slabs being thrown into the sea in Puerto Portals which the Environmental Group claims is part of the construction of a new restaurant in the port.

The GOB added a message to the photographs and it's caused a bit of a stir on Facebook.

“At the Port of #Portals they throw concrete in the sea. Objective: a new restaurant. Some new works without meaning in the time of #ClimateEmergency, Demencial. We still want to impose ourselves on the sea. We didn't learn anything.”