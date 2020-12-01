Financial aid will be made available to pay for air purification devices for bars and restaurants, according to the Economic Model, Tourism & Labour Minister, Iago Negueruela.

The announcement was made during the Parliamentary session.

During the same session the Deputy of El PI Maria Antònia Sureda asked about the QR technology to track and trace customers.

Minister Negueruela replied that a system is being finalised to make it possible to contact people in case of contagion and that the QR system won’t cost bars and restaurants a penny.

Sureda expressed concern over whether it would be a voluntary system and questioned how it would work if customers don’t have the necessary technology.

PP deputy Maria Salomé Cabrera criticised the Government’s constant improvisation saying "the Sector doesn’t know what to expect."

Cabrera asked what criteria was taken into account when decisions were made about customer access to restaurants.

Negueruela said he regretted that "the PP doesn’t know the difference between inside - where ventilation is necessary - and outside - where ventilation is not so necessary” and pointed out that the measures have been agreed with the Hospitality Sector in order to maintain economic activity.

Economic Model

Minister Negueruela accused the PP of drawing an unrealistic economic panorama without taking into account the context of the pandemic that’s affecting unemployment and the economy.

The PP Deputy Juan Manuel Lafuente fired back that the Government’s attempts to change the economic model were “a failure" and had resulted in "more unemployment, more debt and less quality of life for residents of the Balearic Islands."

Negueruela indicated that the Government's objective is not to change the economic model but to improve it and encouraged the PP to join the consensus at a time when the objective is to recover health and the economy.