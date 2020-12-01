The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 115 new positive cases and a positive test rate of 3.81% from 3,018 tests. Two more fatalities have been reported, increasing the total number of deaths to 412.

In Balearic hospitals, there are six fewer patients on wards than on Monday - down to 205 - and three fewer patients (48) in intensive care units. Two hundred and six more people have recovered, 23 of whom have been discharged from hospital.

Of residents of care homes in the Balearics, forty are currently active cases; thirty-eight of these forty people are in hospital. Forty-two care home workers are active cases. In the health service, 85 health workers are active cases and a further 209 are being monitored.

At municipality level, the figures in brackets indicate changes from Monday. As can be seen, there is no change in more than half of the municipalities, according to figures released at 14.00 on Tuesday.

Palma 1,695 (+46)

Manacor 164 (no change)

Inca 159 (+11)

Marratxi 132 (+5)

Calvia 122 (+2)

Soller 111 (+8)

Sa Pobla 108 (+8)

Llucmajor 86 (+2)

Andratx 71 (+2)

Felanitx 53 (+1)

Santa Margalida 51 (+2)

Santanyi 49 (+3)

Alcudia 47 (no change)

Sant Joan 44 (+1)

Pollensa 42 (-5)

Capdepera 37 (-1)

Lloseta 37 (+3)

Binissalem 36 (+4)

Muro 29 (no change)

Selva 25 (no change)

Sencelles 25 (no change)

Montuiri 24 (no change)

Santa Maria 24 (no change)

Alaro 22 (no change)

Arta 20 (no change)

Campos 19 (+1)

Sant Llorenç 15 (no change)

Son Servera 15 (+1)

Bunyola 14 (+1)

Algaida 12 (+1)

Esporles 11 (no change)

Ariany 10 (no change)

Petra 9 (no change)

Campanet 8 (no change)

Llubi 8 (no change)

Porreres 8 (no change)

Sineu 8 (no change)

Consell 7 (no change)

Fornalutx 7 (+3)

Santa Eugenia 7 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 6 (no change)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (no change)

Puigpunyent 5 (no change)

Vilafranca 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 0 (no change)