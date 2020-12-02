It’s overcast, windy and raining in Palma today with a high of 12 degrees and a low of 8.

Calvia is 15 with heavy rain all day, a mild north-easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.

It’s 13 degrees, windy and pouring rain in Llucmajor with a low of 5.

Muro is mostly wet and windy but there will be a few slivers of sunshine and the daytime high of 13 degrees will fall to 6 overnight.

Black clouds are swirling in Soller bringing torrential rain throughout the day and the top temperature is 14 degrees during the day and 5 after dark.