The Balearic Government is planning to take action during the Constitution Day weekend and other holidays to prevent crowds of people gathering in streets and shopping centres and stop people having illegal parties.

The General Directorate of Emergencies & Interior has convened a meeting at the Centre for Integrated Operational Coordination, or CECOPI to discuss Police protocol and to plan bar and restaurant inspection operations over Christmas and New Year and during the Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià festivals.

Caution

The Government has already encouraged people to be extremely cautious if they’re travelling to the Peninsula during the holidays amid fears that a relaxation in behaviour could lead to an increase in infections in January.

Only six people are allowed to get together, including children and the Government has already said that there will be no exception at Christmas.

The President of the Balearic Government Francina Armengol says she’s pushing for negative PCR tests to be compulsory for domestic travellers returning to the Islands, which are only mandatory for international travellers at the moment.

New cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed 115 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands on Tuesday, a big drop from the average of 300 a day a couple of weeks ago.

There’s also been a significant drop in the incidence rate in the Balearic Islands to 202 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

24,646 people have contracted the virus since March and 3,563 people are still Covid-19 positive. 205 people are hospitalised, 48 others are in the ICU and 412 have died since the pandemic began.

40 residents and 85 Healthcare Professionals at Care Homes for the elderly are coronavirus positive, 38 residents have been hospitalised and 209 Healthcare Professionals are under surveillance.