Scene of death in Palma cordoned off.

02-12-2020Julio Bastida

A 28-year-old Spanish man was found hanging next to the Customs building in Palma in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The body was found by Officials from the State Administration building who notified the authorities.

Homicide Officers rushed to the scene but there was nothing they could do. An investigation has been launched but it appears that the man took his own life.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent contamination and forensic teams are at the scene.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

