Snow has started falling above 1400 metres in the Serra de Tramuntana, according to Aemet’s María José Guerrero.

It’s about to get very cold in Mallorca, temperatures are forecast to plummet from highs of 10º-12º on Wednesday morning to between 3º and 6º in the afternoon.

More snow is expected in the Serra de Tramuntana above 1,100 metres and there will be scattered showers across most of the Island.

Northeasterly winds will become stronger throughout the day and a yellow alert has been issued for 2-3 metre high waves on the northern and northeastern coasts of Mallorca.

An orange alert has also been issued for rough seas in Minorca.

Guerrero says the polar air front has left between 5 and 14 litres per square metres of rain water on the island.