Snow has started falling above 1400 metres in the Serra de Tramuntana, according to Aemet’s María José Guerrero.
It’s about to get very cold in Mallorca, temperatures are forecast to plummet from highs of 10º-12º on Wednesday morning to between 3º and 6º in the afternoon.
More snow is expected in the Serra de Tramuntana above 1,100 metres and there will be scattered showers across most of the Island.
Northeasterly winds will become stronger throughout the day and a yellow alert has been issued for 2-3 metre high waves on the northern and northeastern coasts of Mallorca.
An orange alert has also been issued for rough seas in Minorca.
Guerrero says the polar air front has left between 5 and 14 litres per square metres of rain water on the island.
Hoy en #Baleares, cielo cubierto con lluvias y chubascos, por la tarde alguna tormenta, y nieve por encima de los 1100 metros. Temperaturas diurnas en notable descenso. Viento del norte, y en Menorca y nordeste de Mallorca rachas de 70 km/h.https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/5GeNeB0vts— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 2, 2020
Aemet tweeted the weather update and news of the first snowfall in Mallorca.
“Today in #Baleares, rain and showers with some storms, and snow above 1100 metres in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are falling sharply. Northerly wind gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour in Minorca and northeast Mallorca.”
