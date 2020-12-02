A QR code may soon be mandatory to gain entry to bars, cafes, restaurants and hotels in Mallorca, Ibiza, Minorca and Formentera.

The Balearic Government is considering introducing the new measure to control possible coronavirus infections before the Christmas holidays begin.

The Executive will pay for the installation of the QR code readers at bars, restaurants and hotels and all the technology will be developed by the Balearic Association of Software, Internet & New Technologies, GsBit. It will also provide technical support to the company in charge of the project, which is being put out to tender as a matter of urgency.

“The goal is to make life easier for restaurateurs and customers, so a less harmful option has been chosen,” says GsBit. “The QR codes are less harmful and bars, cafes and restaurants are exempted from guarding and storing the data collected by readers.”

It's also been revealed that the Ministry of Health will keep the data for a period of 15 days, which is the period of time that potential infections are usually diagnosed and once this time has elapsed all data will be deleted from the database.

Tender

The winning company will have less than three weeks to profile the QR code and the data that needs to be included, so it won’t be operational before the Constitution Day holiday weekend.

"A QR code can be downloaded from the internet and personal data entered, such as name, surname, ID, address and telephone number," says GsBit. "The data will be validated by means of a telephone message and a personal QR will be issued which can be used in every restaurant in the Balearic Islands. This is not about control, it’s about prevention and all data will be deleted after 15 days.

Having QR codes on file for all customers will help trackers find people if a coronavirus outbreak occurs at a bar or restaurant they visited.

To introduce the QR system the Government must approve a decree law that provides legal support for the project, because it entails the control of personal data and security in sanitary matters inside restaurant premises.

Legal reports on data protection have been requested by the Balearic Government to safeguard the right to intimacy and personal privacy.