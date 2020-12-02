The Eastern side of Mallorca is one of the least known areas of the island, parallel to the famous Sierra de Tramuntana there's another mountain range known as the Serra de Llevant.

It is a green and quiet region where protected beaches and rolling mountains are hardly affected by human activity, as some of its areas are protected as natural habitat conservation areas, paying much attention to the preservation of marine and terrestrial life.

The special status of this area allows less touristic and crowded beaches for those looking for more local and quiet environment in these gems scattered along the coast of Llevant.