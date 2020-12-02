On Wednesday, the Balearic government unveiled plans for the tram to connect Plaça Espanya in Palma and Son Espases Hospital. Part of the tramline will use the route of the Soller train. This will mean that infrastructure work is kept to a minimum and that the budget can be reduced. The tram will therefore go along C. Eusebi Estada and C. Concòrdia.

The government has opted for a tram to go to the hospital rather than extend the Metro. This is in order to give "urban integration" of areas in the city, e.g. Plaça de Toros and Son Oliva, which are currently separated by the Soller train track.

The project will cost 51 million euros. The tramline will be 4.7 kilometres with nine stops 500 metres apart. The journey time from Plaça Espanya to Son Espases will be fifteen minutes.

President Armengol, transport minister Marc Pons and Palma's mayor, José Hila, presented the plan for the Son Espases tram project, which will be part of the line that will go from Plaça Espanya to the airport and eventually to Arenal. Another project, costing 20 million euros, will be the extension of the Metro to the ParcBit technology park.

The government anticipates being able to fund these projects from the 140,000 million euros of European funds for Spain that will compensate for the damage caused by the pandemic.