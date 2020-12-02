The Wednesday figures for active cases per municipality show increases from Tuesday in fifteen municipalities, decreases in eighteen and no changes in twenty.

In Sa Pobla and Andratx, both of which have been of concern, there have been small decreases. The number of cases in Soller continues to rise. In Palma, the number of active cases has increased by 90 in the past two days.

Palma 1,739 (+44)

Manacor 165 (+1)

Inca 155 (-4)

Marratxi 137 (+5)

Calvia 121 (-1)

Soller 114 (+3)

Sa Pobla 106 (-2)

Llucmajor 91 (+5)

Andratx 70 (-1)

Felanitx 49 (-4)

Santa Margalida 49 (-2)

Alcudia 46 (-1)

Santanyi 46 (-3)

Sant Joan 44 (no change)

Pollensa 41 (-1)

Lloseta 39 (+2)

Capdepera 38 (+1)

Binissalem 37 (+1)

Muro 30 (+1)

Santa Maria 26 (+2)

Sencelles 25 (no change)

Montuiri 23 (-1)

Selva 22 (-3)

Alaro 21 (-1)

Campos 21 (+2)

Arta 19 (-1)

Son Servera 18 (+3)

Bunyola 14 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 14 (-1)

Algaida 13 (+1)

Esporles 11 (no change)

Ariany 10 (no change)

Petra 9 (no change)

Llubi 8 (no change)

Porreres 8 (no change)

Campanet 7 (-1)

Consell 7 (no change)

Fornalutx 7 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 7 (no change)

Sineu 7 (-1)

Puigpunyent 6 (+1)

Valldemossa 6 (+2)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 5 (-1)

Vilafranca 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (-1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 0 (no change)