The Balearic government has announced that family gatherings of up to ten people will be allowed on four days over the festive period. The days are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

As well as the permission for ten people on these days, the curfew will not start until 1.30am.

Otherwise, the regulations will remain as they are - gatherings of no more than six people and the midnight curfew. For hospitality, the number of people per table will be limited to six, there will be no sitting at bars, and establishments have to shut by midnight.