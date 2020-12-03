Palma, Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca. recent photo.

02-12-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 15 degrees with a moderate wind, but it will be cold overnight when the temperature drops to 3 degrees.

Andratx is 16 degrees and sunny with a nice breeze and a low of 9.

It’s a lovely crisp, sunny day in Santanyi with a high of 14, a light wind and a low of 5 degrees.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 17 dropping to 8 degrees after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

Deya is 14 and sunny with a strong southerly wind and a low of 6 degrees.

